Mary Burkhalter
June 19, 1947 - November 8, 2020
Mary Ruth Kueck Burkhalter of Hearne crossed through heavens gates peacefully on November 8, 2020
Mom was born June 19, 1947 to Otto and Jim Elma Kueck. Mom married her teenage sweetheart Larry on July,8, 1964 and in 1970 they adopted a daughter and then a son in 1974.
In 1978 Daddy surrendered his life to ministry making Mom a pastor's wife throughout their lives they were privileged to pastor several small country churches as well as going on many mission trips. Their goal in all things was to share the gospel of Jesus and lead those they came in contact with to the saving knowledge of Christ.
Mom and Dad had such a love of children that in the midst of life they felt called to foster-parent 7 precious children and then become guardian to 4 more later on
It was 1982 when Mom started decorating beautiful cakes that tasted yummy too.Along with being a pastor's wife this would become a 38 year family business. She made sure we were all involved and that her standard of perfection was meant in every single decorated cake or baked good we made.Anything less than perfect was not acceptable. Through this standard I believe she taught us how to always do our very best
Besides being an artist of food Mom was an amazing artist of canvas. We are so blessed to be surrounded by many of her gorgeous paintings
At the end of the day I believe Mom was most proud of her 5 amazing grand-children and 3 great grand-children who she spent lots time loving on, caring for, and teaching them what it truly means to Serve the Lord with Gladness and how to love the Lord with all your heart, soul, mind, and strength.
She has definitely left a legacy and not only will she be missed by her family infinitely, she will also be missed by the many lives she touched throughout her 73yrs of life on this earth
Mom is preceded in death by her parents, infant brother and her husband of 53 years Larry Burkhalter.
She leaves to carry on her memory her daughter Melissa and husband Mike Engleman, her son Eric and wife Nancy Burkhalter, her grandchildren Ami, Chase, Noah, Emilie, and Tiffany, and her 3 great grandchildren Koy, Blake, and Ace.
A visitation will be held on November 13, 2020 at 2pm with a service at 3:30pm at Callaway-Jones Funeral and Cremation Centers.
