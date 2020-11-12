Menu
Richard Hodrick, 80, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 8, 2020 at a nursing home in Houston. He was born and raised in Tunis, Texas and a graduate of Jones High School in Snook, Texas where he was a three sport athlete in football, basketball and, track and field. After high school he briefly attended Texas Southern University prior to enlisting in the U.S. Army.

After serving several years in the army, he received an honorable discharge and continued to serve part-time in the Army National Guard. Richard worked for Alcoa Aluminum Co., where he retired. Upon retirement he continued to manage his farm in Tunis. He checked in on elderly residents in the community and enjoyed spending time with family and friends. He will surely be missed.

Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, November 13, at Jones-Washington Mortuary of Bryan. Due to current CDC COVID-19 restrictions, private services will be limited to immediate family and invited guests.

Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Nov. 12, 2020.
Jones - Washington Mortuary - Bryan
Travis Roberts
November 11, 2020