Aaron L. Allison
1951 - 2020
BORN
1951
DIED
2020
Aaron L. Allison

Feb. 9, 1951 - Nov. 8, 2020

Aaron L. Allison, 69, of Bryan passed away Sunday, November 8, 2020. A Memorial Service is scheduled for 1PM Saturday, November 14, 2020 in the Chapel of Trevino–Smith Funeral Home. Rev. Labridget McLean will officiate.

Born February 9, 1951 in Flint, Michigan he was the son of Addie (Jones). Aaron was a lifelong butcher, and in his younger years he enjoyed playing baseball.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

Aaron leaves behind to cherish his memories a son, Adrian Hamm and wife Lawanta; one daughter, Tiffany Bisor and husband Melvin; cousin, Henry Lewis and his wife Eddie M; six grandchildren, Adrian Hamm Jr., Andrea Ringo, Corey McGrew, Ande Hamm, Augustus Davis, and Dantrell Davis.

Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
