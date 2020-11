Consuelo MauricioFebruary 22,1954 - November 9, 2020Consuelo Mauricio was joined at Heaven's gate by her loving husband Andres on November 9, 2020. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, from 5-8 pm, with a Rosary and Memory Share to begin at 6 pm, at Hillier of BRYAN. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at Santa Teresa Catholic Church on Thursday, November 19, 2020, at 11 am, with a graveside at Mount Calvary Catholic Cemetery to follow immediately after.Please visit Consuelo's tribute page at www.hillierfuneralhome.com to share memories and stories.