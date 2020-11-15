Menu
Consuelo Mauricio
Consuelo Mauricio

February 22,1954 - November 9, 2020

Consuelo Mauricio was joined at Heaven's gate by her loving husband Andres on November 9, 2020. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, from 5-8 pm, with a Rosary and Memory Share to begin at 6 pm, at Hillier of BRYAN. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at Santa Teresa Catholic Church on Thursday, November 19, 2020, at 11 am, with a graveside at Mount Calvary Catholic Cemetery to follow immediately after.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
18
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Hillier of BRYAN
Nov
19
Service
11:00a.m.
Santa Teresa Catholic Church
Condolences to the family of Doña Consuelo Mauricio.She was a sweet lady.May God comfort all the family and give them strength for the hard days ahead.May she rest in eternal peace.May the perpetual light shine on her forever and ever Amen
Linda Chavez Ramirez
November 13, 2020