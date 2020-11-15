Consuelo Mauricio
February 22,1954 - November 9, 2020
Consuelo Mauricio was joined at Heaven's gate by her loving husband Andres on November 9, 2020. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, from 5-8 pm, with a Rosary and Memory Share to begin at 6 pm, at Hillier of BRYAN. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at Santa Teresa Catholic Church on Thursday, November 19, 2020, at 11 am, with a graveside at Mount Calvary Catholic Cemetery to follow immediately after.
Please visit Consuelo's tribute page at www.hillierfuneralhome.com
to share memories and stories.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Nov. 15, 2020.