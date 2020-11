Donnie Wright



Donnie Wright, 74, of Bryan, passed away Friday, November 13, 2020. Visitation will be 10am, November 28, 2020 at Callaway-Jones Funeral and Cremation Centers. Services will be at 2pm, November 28, 2020 at Bryan City Cemetery. Services are in the care of Callaway-Jones Funeral and Cremation Centers.



Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Nov. 15, 2020.