GARLYN PERSON



08/29/1932 - 10/27/2020



Garlyn was born in Raymond Washington to Halen B. Mark and Clifford Kight. She went to school there and was a cheerleader in her high school. During this time she met her husband Swan Person and they married in Raymond in 1951. Swan joined the Navy and they moved to Florida for his career. Garlyn was excited about attending business college and learning adminstrative skills. For Swan's career they then moved to Oxnard, California where they began a family stating with a son, Gary. When her husband Swan was discharged form the Navy, they moved to Seattle where they had another son Greg S. Swan moved the family to Lake Sammamish where he could ski and boat on a daily basis. Gary loved the Lake. However, Lockheed called Swan in Georgia, and Garlyn moved with her family to Marietta. In 1974 a recession hit the US resulting in another move to Texas and the Johnson Space Center for Swan's career. She lived in El Lago Texas, residence of many astronauts including neighbors's, Sally Ride, Ronald McNair, and Bruce McCandless. Garlyn's administrative skills resulted in a job in the University of Houston Clear Lake. She retired from this position and moved to Hilltop Lakes, Texas with her retired husband who loved to fly airplanes. It was there she developed a love of the game of golf while her husband crashed an airplane and lived to tell his sons about it. Garlyn was always smiling and made those around her feel important and cared for. WE WILL MISS HER!!!



Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Nov. 15, 2020.