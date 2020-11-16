Menu
Tobias Fiedler, 39, passed away unexpectedly and tragically when struck by a pickup truck driver, while doing what he enjoyed, riding a bicycle after a long day at work.

Tobias is survived by his loving parents, Petra and Wilhelm Fiedler, brothers Markus, Christian, and Sebastian with sister-in-law Elisabeth and niece Aemilia, grandaunt Brigitte, aunts, uncles, and cousins, all of Germany, and his loving partner Zuzana Baranova.

Services are in the care of Callaway-Jones Funeral Center of Bryan College Station. Funeral will take place in Germany and additional memorial services are TBA due to ongoing covid restrictions. Please visit Tobias' tribute page at https://callawayjones.com/obits/tobias-fiedler/ to share memories, photos, and stories.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Nov. 16, 2020.
