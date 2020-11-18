Frank Joseph Matous, Jr.
September 14, 1928 - November 2, 2020
Frank Joseph Matous, Jr., lifelong resident of Bryan-College Station, peacefully passed away at his daughter and son-in-law's home in College Station on Monday, November 2, 2020. He was 92 years old.
Frank was quietly laid to rest next to his wife in Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Bryan, Texas, but his Memorial Mass at St. Joseph's Catholic Church and Celebration of Life are to be determined.
Frank was born in Bryan on September 14, 1928, to Frank, Sr. and Mary (Luza) Matous. He attended St. Joseph Catholic School until eighth grade and then attended Allen Academy. He married the love of his life, Helen Kapchinski Matous on October 24, 1953, and had one daughter, Liz.
Frank was a marksman in the Army National Guard and dedicated postman for the United States Postal Service in College Station. He created personal relationships with many families on his route, and after 30 years, he retired.
During his golden years, Frank and his wife, Helen (who passed on November 14, 2011), enjoyed spending time outdoors, mowing the yard, and making memories with their only grandchild, Sara. Frank was involved in St. Joseph Catholic Church's community and was an active member of the Knights of Columbus.
Frank enjoyed meals (especially desserts) with friends and family, frequent trips to Louisiana casinos, western movies, and conversing about life while building puzzles. Frank never met a stranger, and his infectious laugh positively impacted everyone.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Frank, Sr. and Mary Matous, and his wife, Helen Kapchinski Matous. He is survived by his daughter, Liz Matous Swetish, his son-in-law, Stephen Swetish, granddaughter, Sara Swetish Friedrichs, and his grandson-in-law Garrett Friedrichs. He has extended family in the Texas towns of Bryan, West, and Ennis.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Nov. 18, 2020.