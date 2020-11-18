Larry Jerrell Workman



Larry Jerrell Workman, 31, of Bryan, passed away Sunday, November 8, 2020. Visitation will be 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, November 18, at Jones-Washington Mortuary of Bryan. Services will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, November 19, at First Baptist Church of Bryan.



Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Nov. 18, 2020.