Larry Jerrell Workman, 31, of Bryan, passed away Sunday, November 8, 2020. Visitation will be 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, November 18, at Jones-Washington Mortuary of Bryan. Services will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, November 19, at First Baptist Church of Bryan.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
18
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 7:00p.m.
Jones - Washington Mortuary - Bryan
508 E. Martin Luther King Street, Bryan, TX 77803
Nov
19
Service
1:00p.m.
First Baptist Church of Bryan
Funeral services provided by:
Jones - Washington Mortuary - Bryan
GUEST BOOK
Your life was too short and you will never be forgotten. Thank you for the inspiration you left behind . Your were gifted and a lot of people looked up to you . May you Rest In Peace
Christian Gutierrez Ashley watts
Classmate
November 17, 2020
Lovie Molimo
November 16, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Lovie Moilimo
Family
November 16, 2020
A limb has fallen from the family tree. If you keep hearing a voice that says grieve not for me, remember the good times, laughter and the songs. Keep smiling and the sun will surely shine. RIH Nephew Gone To Soon - Auntie Renae
Regina Msigwa
Family
November 15, 2020
"Dub" was an inspiration to us all. His music will forever live through those he touched. I give the family my deepest condolences and will always keep them in my prayers.
Chris Reed
Christopher Reed
Classmate
November 14, 2020
To Miss Mary Jones my thoughts and prayer is in mind for you and your son Larry Workman that passed away may the Lord be with you along the way amen