Janelle MarisOctober 29, 1926 - November 15, 2020Janelle Maris was born on October 29, 1926, to Calvin and Lucile Lomax Petty in the Henry Prairie community near Franklin. She passed away on November 15, 2020, following a long battle with Alzheimer's. Visitation will be held on Friday, November 20, from 10:00 to 11:00 at First Baptist Church, Franklin, followed by a memorial service at 11:00 at the church. Burial will be at Henry Prairie Baptist Church Cemetery.Janelle attended Franklin schools before graduating from Baylor University in 1947. Anyone who knew Janelle, knew she loved her Baylor Bears. On June 27, 1947, she married Jack Maris. They had two children, Mike and Marsha. She and Jack lived in Franklin, Hearne, Corsicana, and Lake Jackson before returning to Franklin. Jack passed away on June 11, 1984.Janelle will best be remembered for letting the love of Christ shine through her by helping countless people and sharing her amazing culinary skills. Her family loved her huge fried shrimp dinners, homemade yeast rolls, turkey and dressing, apricot tea rings, and yeast waffles. She would frequently take food to her friends "just because". She helped coordinate food for countless church-wide meals, funerals, and Vacation Bible School at First Baptist Church, Franklin.Janelle was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Jack, her sister Mary Jo Carleton and husband Jim Carleton, nephew Alan Carleton, brother-in-law Joe New, and brother-in-law and sister-in-law Luiell and Ava Maris.She is survived by her son, Dr. Mike Maris and his wife Micki Maris, and her daughter, Marsha Maris Herron and her husband Dr. Dicky Herron. Those who loved and called her "Grammy" include Morgan Maris Stokes (Walter), Jeremy Herron (Callie), Meredith Maris Ziafat (Afshin), Timothy Herron (Katy), and Patrick Herron (Janelle). She is survived by 12 great-grandchildren. Others surviving her include her sister Minnette New, her niece Elaine Bounds (John), and her nephews Jon New (Susan) and Bob Maris (Yvonne).In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to First Baptist Church, PO Box 365, Franklin, TX 77856 or to the Henry Prairie Cemetery Assn., c/o Jerry Pelton, 5491 Henry Prairie Rd., Franklin, TX. 77856.