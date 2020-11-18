I´ve known Andy since our days at A&M, but most recently as a co-class agent. He had boundless energy and ideas, always had a smile, knew no strangers, was always willing to help, and had a mind for history, both A&M history and world history. He got people to volunteer to hand out Aggie Rings, kept up with the students on his Century Tree scholarships and the Class of `78 scholarships, and got involved at as many Aggie events as he could. He had strong opinions on many topics, but would listen to your side. My heart is heavy, not only for losing a selfless `78 class agent, but because I lost a dear friend. My love and prayers go out to Connie and the entire Duffie family. We lost a great one.

Joan Marshall November 17, 2020