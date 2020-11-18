Menu
Andy Craig Duffie
1956 - 2020
BORN
1956
DIED
2020
Andy Craig Duffie

February 9, 1956 - November 15, 2020

Andy Craig Duffie, 64, passed away Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in College Station. A private family service will be held at Hillier Funeral Home in College Station. The service will also be available for later viewing online at www.HillierFuneralHome.com.

Andy was born Feb. 9, 1956, in Vernon, Texas, the oldest son of Margaret Jane and the late Tommie Carlton Duffie '51.

After graduating from Vernon High School, he attended Texas A&M University where he was a member of Company M-1 in the Corps of Cadets, and the Ross Volunteers. As an upperclassman, he advanced to Corps Staff where he served as Corps Adjutant and was elected senior class president of the Class of '78.

On May 30, 1981, he married his high school sweetheart and the love of his life, Connie Duffie, in Vernon. After owning and operating several small businesses in Vernon for 33 years, Andy and Connie moved to College Station in 2014, where he remained active with his beloved Texas A&M University. He was a past officer of the Brazos County A&M Club, and was frequently involved with the Brazos Valley A&M Club's Aggie Muster. He also served as class agent for the Class of '78.

One of the great passions in Andy's life was "paying it forward" – giving back to causes greater than himself, and to the people and institutions he loved. This was most apparent in his Aggie Century Tree Project, which began in 2010 as a fundraising project that has since funded the Century Tree President's Endowed Scholarship, a Sul Ross scholarship, and several Aggie Ring scholarships. He also enjoyed meeting other Aggies across the country and helping new generations of A&M students get their start in Aggieland. More than 3,000 of his Century Tree seedlings have been planted in 15 states across the country.

Andy is survived by his wife Connie Osborne Duffie; two daughters, Andrea Gail Duffie '08 and Laura Ellen Duffie '12; his mother Jane Duffie of Wichita Falls; two brothers: Doug Duffie '80 and his wife Cheryll '82 of Colleyville, and Kelly Duffie '83 and his wife Leslie '86 of Cypress; two nieces, Hope Duffie and Shannon Duffie '16; and two nephews, Ryan Duffie and Sean Duffie '22. He was preceded in death by his father, Tommie C. Duffie '51.

For more information on how to view the service online, or assist the family, visit www.AggieCenturyTreeProject.com/celebrating-andy.


Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
19
Service
11:00a.m.
virtual at at Hillier Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
10 Entries
I am so sad to hear of Andy´s passing. He was such a great person and feel blessed I knew him and Connie growing up in Vernon.
Lily Huie Beilharz
November 17, 2020
I´ve known Andy since our days at A&M, but most recently as a co-class agent. He had boundless energy and ideas, always had a smile, knew no strangers, was always willing to help, and had a mind for history, both A&M history and world history. He got people to volunteer to hand out Aggie Rings, kept up with the students on his Century Tree scholarships and the Class of `78 scholarships, and got involved at as many Aggie events as he could. He had strong opinions on many topics, but would listen to your side. My heart is heavy, not only for losing a selfless `78 class agent, but because I lost a dear friend. My love and prayers go out to Connie and the entire Duffie family. We lost a great one.
Joan Marshall
November 17, 2020
We were shocked and saddened by the loss of Andy. He was the epitome of a Texas Aggie. Prayers are going up from his old hometown for Connie and family.
Jeff and Mary Bearden 76
November 17, 2020
Andy was such an awesome guy who bled maroon as much as anyone I have ever met. What a loss to the class of `78 as he was our spirit stick. Prayers lifted for Connie and family. Gig´em Andy!
Kent Shepard
November 17, 2020
Words cannot express the sorry that we share with you at this time. The year that we have shared with your family has seemed like a lifetime. We valued Andy as a neighbor, a person and a friend. We will miss him every day. Know that we are here for you in whatever you need and whenever you need us. The Kellys
Joseph and Minnie Kelly
November 17, 2020
Katie and Greig Latham80
November 17, 2020
We are with you in Spirit. HERE
Your impact on the Aggie community and the class of '78 specifically was immeasurable. You are missed.
George Woodard
November 17, 2020
Andy will be greatly missed. He impacted so many positively.
Dee Wright
November 17, 2020