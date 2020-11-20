Janie Sides
October 18, 1938 - November 17, 2020
Janie Sides was born October 18, 1938, in Bryan, Texas to Jim and Maurice Dell Riley.
Janie grew up in rural Bryan on a dairy farm in the Steep Hollow/Reliance area until she married Clyde in June of 1958. They had two children; Sharon and Larry. Janie was a loving and devoted mother who sacrificed unconditionally for her husband and her children. She always put their needs in front of her own and her joy came from their successes. She was always there supporting and assisting her family wherever she was needed.
Janie will be remembered for her sense of humor and her contagious laughter that could come on spontaneously. Her grandchildren will remember her for all the things she instigated on their behalf; things to do, to make, and to collect, all with her right by their sides.
Those who knew Janie closely knew that she loved being outdoors and that she stayed active in Clear Lake Properties in her growing up and then with Clyde as they raised their children and entertained their grandchildren. Janie really loved Clear Lake and it brought her much happiness.
Clyde and Janie started their own tire and automotive center, C & L Tire, in 1975. They worked side by side until Clyde retired in May 1991 when their son, Larry, took over the business. Janie went on to work with Larry until she finally retired in December 2015.
Janie is preceded in death by her parents Jim and Maurice-Dell Riley, and her husband of 58 years, Clyde Sides.
Survivors include daughter, Sharon Cooper and husband Alan; son, Larry Sides and wife Tina; brother, Martin Riley Jr. and wife Judy; grandchildren, Meagan White and husband Kevin, Lindsay Perkins and husband Luke, Justin Sides; great grandchildren, Jaxon, Zane, and Waylon White, and Isaiah and Naomi Perkins.
Visitation will be Friday November 20th from 5:00-7:00 pm and services will be Saturday November 21st at 11:00 am at Reliance Baptist Church in Bryan.
Offer condolences at CallawayJones.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Nov. 20, 2020.