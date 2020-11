Jimmie L. Jones Jr.



Jimmie L. Jones Jr., 32, of Hearne, passed away Tuesday, November 17, 2020. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Friday November 20, at All Families Mortuary in Hearne. Services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday November 21, at Woodfield Stadium in Hearne.



Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Nov. 20, 2020.