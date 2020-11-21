Menu
Search
Menu
The Bryan-College Station Eagle
The Bryan-College Station Eagle HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Joshua David "Josh" Sledge
1990 - 2020
BORN
1990
DIED
2020
Joshua David "Josh" Sledge

April 25, 1990 - November 14, 2020

Josh Sledge, 30, of College Station, passed away on Saturday, November 14, 2020, in College Station. Visitation will be 5 pm until 7 pm, Friday, November 20, 2020 and Life Tribute Celebration will begin at 1 pm, Saturday, November 21, 2020, both at First Baptist Church – Bryan. Cremation services are in the care of Callaway-Jones Funeral and Cremation Centers, Bryan-College Station.

Josh was born to Dale and Joyce Sledge on April 25, 1990, in Bryan. He completed his high school education through Excel Online Classes. Josh had a deep passion for golf all of his life. Another past-time he enjoyed was grilling, and his family and close friends would refer to him as Master Bar-B-Q Cook. His favorite item to grill was Salmon, which Dahiana loved. He had many hobbies and loves, which included his family especially his nieces and nephews. Furthermore, he delighted in helping family and friends in all of their endeavors. Josh truly gave his best in life and while he was so talented at many things, he remained humble at all times. Josh was quick-witted in recalling lines from movies to add comedic relief to any conversation. While he may have been a man of few words, he would soon engulf you in his larger than life personality, his infectious smile, and his love for Jesus Christ, his Lord and Savior.

He is preceded in death by his Paternal Grandparents, G.H. "Buddy" Sledge, Jr. and Jenniece Sledge and his Maternal Grandparents, J. Mack, Sr. and Iva "Louise" or "Nanny" (as all loved to call her), Swink; uncles, Jerry Swink and George Dayton "Skip" Sledge; and cousin, Christy Dover Termotto.

Josh leaves behind his parents, Dale and Joyce; brother, Dustin and his wife Misty Sledge and their children Brenden, Mia, Ava, Gunner, Archer, and Fischer; sister, Hannah and her husband Cameron Ramirez, and their children Tatum and Teagan; sister, Sarah Sledge and her children Noah and Raelea; and the love of his life, Dahiana Nuñez along with their Pit Bull babies, Nala and Ace.

He also leaves behind aunt Molly and uncle Wayne Dover; aunt, Patty Yeary; u,ncle Mack and aunt, Jill Swink; aunt, Tammy Steward; aunt, Jackie and uncle, Larry Garner; aunt, Lucy Wendt; uncle, Buddy and aunt, Jaynee Sledge; and uncle, D.D. Williamson; cousins, Eric and Susy Garner; Jules Garner and children, Kyle and Kara; Mandy and Cliff Walker and son, Trey; Ryan and Melinda Wendt; Jessica and Stephen Megison and children, Barrett and Beck; Meredith and Bobby Weeks and children, Rachael, Savannah, John, Charlie, and Max; Aaron and Krystal Swink and daughter, Lilia; Preston and Andrew Swink; and Logan and Luke Steward; Mackenzie Scanlin; Madison Scanlin and daughter, Layla; and Mali Termotto.

Express condolences at CallawayJones.com

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
21
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m.
First Baptist Church
, Bryan, Texas
Funeral services provided by:
Callaway-Jones Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
4 Entries
Dale and Joyce, Joe and I are so sorry for the loss of your son. I pray that you find peace and comfort knowing he is with his Lord and savior. I can't imagine the loss you both must feel.I pray that you can lean on each other and family and friends. Know that we love you and are praying for all your family.
Joseph Leonard
November 19, 2020
To the sledge family, and all others I am keeping you all in my heart and my prayers.. he was a beautiful son and I am so sorry for the loss of such a young man... may God bring y´all strength in the days ahead, with all my love, Cheri
Cheri Noey Sikes
November 19, 2020
Dale, you and Joyce are in our prayers as you grieve the loss of your PRECIOUS SON! We pray that GOD bless YOU and the family with his Peace and Comfort!
Freddie and Kim Sanchez
November 19, 2020
You all are in our prayers, Dale & Joyce, as we grieve with you over the passing of your son. God bless you with His comfort and grace in the days and weeks ahead!
Cheryl Free
November 17, 2020