Bonita Mae Hamburg
November 14, 1954 - November 17, 2020
Bonita Mae (Gaston) Hamburg, 66 years and 3 days old of North Zulch, Texas, passed away Tuesday, November 17, 2020 in Bryan, Texas. Graveside services are scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday, November 21, at Steep Hollow Cemetery in Bryan where Brother Olan Weaver will officiate. Visitation is will be from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday; November 21, at Day Funeral Home in Madisonville, Texas.
Bonita was born on November 14, 1954 in Hearne, Texas to Leland Leonard and Lillie Marie (Nicar) Gaston. She graduated from Bryan High School and was retired from Texas A&M University where she worked in administration at the physical plant. Bonita was a strong independent Christian who loved her church, her dog and enjoyed being outdoors, whether it be fishing, working cows, or riding horses.
Bonita was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Ronnie Hamburg; and siblings, Dennis Gaston, and Mary Jane Highfield.
She is survived by her son James Ray Gaston (Rachel); her grandchildren, Kiley Marie Gaston, Kayden James Gaston, and Aurora Seelie-Ann Gaston; and her siblings, Michael E. Gaston (Kathy), Billie R. Gaston (Dawn), Darrell W. Gaston (Betty), Ronnie Gaston (Maria), Sue Pille (Gary) and Elaine Palasota (Ricky); and sister-in-law, Donna Gaston.
Pallbearers will be Ricky J. Palasota, Jr, Shawn Gaston, Steven Gaston, Scott Gaston, Ethan Lewis, Travis Pille, Brian White, and Erick Reyes.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Rock Prairie Baptist Church, PO Box 353 North Zulch, TX 77872 or to Mustard Seed Christian Church, www.mustardseed.net
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Nov. 21, 2020.