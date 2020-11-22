Donna Pierce
04-241965 - 11-18-2020
Donna Marie Pierce, 64, of Bryan, TX, passed November 18, 2020.
Donna was born to Johnny and Carolina "Lena" Milberger, April 24, 1956, in Houston, TX. She graduated from Texas A&M in 1979. She married James Pierce in 1979, and they lived in Bryan, TX. Together they raised 3 children.
She leaves as her legacy 3 children: John Pierce, William Pierce(Samantha), Larry Weber (Taylor), and 2 year old granddaughter Cecilia Pierce. Her children remember her as a loving, selfless mother who valued family.
She was preceded in death by Johnny Milberger, (father), Lena Milberger, (mother), and Michael Milberger, (brother).
Donna was a teacher until she retired and was passionate about affecting the most positive change in people. She loved the outdoors and camping at any lake she could find. She loved her family and would look forward to family trips every year.
No funeral service is planned at this time. Donna lost a long batle with Covid-19 and would not want a gathering in her name to risk the further spread of this virus. Her facebook will remain active and friends and family are welcome to share memories and connect at donna-pierce.forevermissed.com
The family would also like to thank the nurses and doctors at St Joseph Hospital, as well as all healthcare workers fighting this virus everyday.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle from Nov. 22 to Nov. 29, 2020.