Ruth WatkinsApril 14, 1923 - November 21, 2020Ruth Watkins passed away Saturday, November 21, at the age of 97, surrounded by the love, thoughts, and prayers of countless family and friends. She was a long-time and much-loved resident of the local community. Born on April 14, 1923, in Houston, the sixth child of Richard J. and Nell Scott O'Malley, she grew up in the Minnetex neighborhood, graduating from Milby High School in 1939. She and George L. Watkins married in 1947. After living in Houston and Brenham, they relocated to the Brazos Valley in 1956, operating a family dairy farm south of College Station. Later, Ruth was employed as Branch Manager of Brazos Valley Schools Credit Union, from 1972-1988.Ruth represented all that is good in the world: kindness, generosity, integrity, humility, and love. She was liberal with her politics, wisdom, and acceptance of all. Like her family, she herself marveled at her long life's journey—from a childhood home without electricity or running water, through the Great Depression and World War II, operating a dairy and raising nine children, returning to work after her husband's illness and death, embracing computers and the Internet—a life lived with incredible strength, a curiosity and respect for learning, and unflagging empathy for those less fortunate. (And very importantly, a comforting lap and warm hug for all children!) Her last several years were especially rich, being spent in the loving home of her daughter Susan's extended family, where laughter and love activated her mind and nurtured her heart.Ruth is survived by five sons (Steve and Mylene of Berea, Kentucky; Michael and Julie of Austin; Fred and Lynda of Austin; Kenny and Lauren Herbert of Eugene, Oregon; and Phil and Thomas Fisher of New York City and Falls Village, Connecticut), three daughters (Mary Ruth and Jay Angert of Bellingham, Washington; Ann and Greg Moore of San Antonio; and Susan and Bill Ambrose of College Station), and daughter-in-law Geneva Yeager Watkins of Bryan. She was the loving grandmother of 18 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren (with another due in May 2021). She is also survived by her sister-in-law Phyllis O'Malley of Pearland and numerous nieces and nephews.Ruth is preceded in death by her brothers and sisters, her husband George Watkins, her son William R. "Bill" Watkins, infant sons James Keith and Robert Joseph Watkins, and infant grandchildren William Gregory, Dena, and Dana Watkins.Due to health concerns, only a graveside service will be held on Tuesday, November 24, 2:00 pm at College Station City Cemetery, preceded by visitation from 12:00-1:30 pm at Memorial Funeral Chapel College Station, 2901 Texas Avenue South. MASKS REQUIRED. We look forward to a full celebration and remembrance of Ruth's life at a later date.Our family is deeply grateful for Ruth's long-time and expert care by Dr. Stephen Tseng, the compassionate and quality care provided by Trini Perez and HealthQuest Home Health Agency when needed, and her recent care by the angels of Comfort Keepers and Brazos Valley Hospice. In lieu of flowers, we suggest memorials be made to Brazos Valley Hospice, 502 West 26th Street, Bryan, Texas 77803.