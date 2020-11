Helen A. McMellon



Helen A. McMellon, 88, of College Station, passed away Friday, November 20, 2020. Visitation will be 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday November 27, at Trevino-Smith Funeral Home. Interment will be private.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Nov. 25, 2020.