Donnie Holt Wright
November 25, 1945 - November 13, 2020
Donny Holt Wright, 74, of Bryan, passed away on November 13, 2020 due to heart and lung failure at St. Joseph's Hospital in Bryan, TX. Visitation will be from 10 AM to 11:30 AM on Saturday November 28th at Callaway-Jones Funeral Home in Bryan. A Graveside service is planned for Saturday November 28th at 2 PM at Bryan City Cemetery.
Donny was born November 25, 1945 in Bryan, TX to Joseph Stuart Wright and Lois Vaceile Smith. Donny moved to Sinton, TX where he attended Sinton Schools and graduated from Sinton High School Class of 1965. Donny would move back to Bryan and begin a career that went over 30 years at Central Electrical Supply as an electrical supply salesman and retired in 2012. Donny was also a member of the Masonic Lodge in Kurten, TX, Cedar Creek Lodge #300. He loved to golf, fish, hunt, go camping and travel. He was also a huge fan of George Jones and Dale Earnhardt, Sr.
Donny was preceded in death by both parents; brothers Billy, Joe and Bobby Wright; sister-in-laws Betty Wright and Virginia Carver.
He is survived by his best friend, Jeanne Bomnskie of Bryan; son Jeff Wright and wife Alisha of Princeton, TX; step daughter Judy Mize and husband Daryl of Franklin, TX; brother Jimmy Ray Wright of Bryan; sister-in-laws Mattie Bartlett of Austin and Christene Wright of Bryan; grandchildren Jeff Jr and Jacob Wright of Princeton; Darrin Mize and wife Skye, Blaine Mize and wife Sarah, Kelly Myrick and husband John and Ben Mize of Franklin; great-grandchildren Savannah, Lexi, Dailen Mize and Kendall, Kinley and Kate Myrick all of Franklin as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Cedar Creek Lodge #300 Scholarship Fund, PO Box 2862, Bryan, TX 77805.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Nov. 25, 2020.