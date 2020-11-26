Menu
Helen A. McMellon
1932 - 2020
BORN
1932
DIED
2020
Helen A. McMellon, 88, of College Station passed away Friday, November 20, 2020. A private graveside service is set for 11AM Friday, November 27 in the Bryan City Cemetery. The Family will receive guests for visitation on Friday from 9:30 – 10:30AM in the Chapel of Trevino-Smith Funeral Home.

Born November 11, 1932 in Olenburg, Mississippi she was the daughter of William and Hattie Zimmerman. Helen was a world traveler as her husband Jurial D. McMellon was enlisted in the United States Air Force. She enjoyed Country music and spending time with family and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband Jurial D. McMellon; and a son William Lloyd McMellon; one sister; and one brother.

Helen leaves behind to cherish her memories a son, Robert Tex David McMellon and wife Yin; three daughters, Linda Sue Chatham and husband Jerry, Barbara Ellen Watkins and husband Mike, and Mary Jo Kuhn and husband Mark; fourteen grandchildren; twenty-five great-grandcildren, and two great-grandchildren, three sisters (Flora Mae Cohee, Doris Balcar, and Evelyn Faye Anderson.

Please View and Sign the Guestbook at: TrevinoSmithFH.com

Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
27
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 10:30a.m.
Trevino-Smith Funeral Home
2610 South Texas Avenue, Bryan, TX 77802
Nov
27
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Bryan City Cemetery
Funeral services provided by:
Trevino-Smith Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
Love you Grandma. I miss you
Jeffrey Chatham
November 25, 2020