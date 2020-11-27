David BryantNovember 30, 1950 - November 21, 2020David Bryant, 69, of College Station passed away Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Hospice Brazos Valley Inpatient Facility.Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am Saturday, November 28 at St. Mary's Catholic Church. Interment will follow at College Station Cemetery. Visitation will be from 7 – 9 pm Friday with a rosary service at 8:00 pm at Memorial Funeral Chapel in College Station.David was born November 30, 1950 in Detroit, MI the son of William Lewis and Mary (McKillop) Bryant. He was brilliant from birth and the only thing that rivaled his intelligence was his love of others and his love of life. As such, he was actively involved with many organizations and hobbies but some of his most passionate involvements were with the Boy Scouts of America, where he served an Assistant Scout Master, merit badge instructor, certified NRA instructor and community member for Boy Scout Troop 102, 976 and Venture Crew 1.David was a member of St. Alban's Mason Lodge and was the first Master Mason raised in the lodge; and a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church. He was a loving son, husband, father and brother and a teacher to all.David is preceded in death by his father, William Bryant.He is survived by his wife, Joanie Rudd; sons and daughter-in-law, Eric Bryant and Samantha (Broadway) and Benjamin Max Rudd; daughter, Caroline Rose Rudd; mother, Mary Jean Bryant; brothers, Gary Bryant, Billy Bryant and Jeff Bryant; sisters, Cheryl Josiwak and Brenda Ward; and numerous nieces and nephews.He will be missed but never forgotten.