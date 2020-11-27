Dave WeaverJuly 24, 1939 - November 22, 2020Dave Weaver, 81, was set free from dementia, and its cruelties, when the Lord Jesus called him to heaven on November 22, 2020.Dave was born on July 24, 1939 in Hamlin, Texas to John and Mildred Weaver. He received his bachelor's and master's degrees from Texas Tech University followed by a doctorate degree in Agronomy from Texas A&M University in 1971. He married his wife of 46 years, Mary Ann, on June 2, 1961 in Lubbock.Dave spent his career with the Texas Agricultural Extension Service in College Station, serving as the Associate Department Head at the time of his retirement in 1995. He was awarded both the Outstanding Extension Award and the Soil and Crop Sciences Award.He and his wife spent almost 50 years leading and teaching Sunday school, particularly for university students in College Station, where he impacted and influenced the lives of hundreds of college kids. Dave's primary motivation was teaching the Word of God to others and serving God by working as a deacon, board member of the Southcrest Christian School, teaching the Bible Course at Christian Women's Job Corp and participating in the Word of Hope Bible Curriculum Prison Ministry. He and Mary Ann traveled to Idaho and to Sweden on mission efforts and to participate in Vacation Bible School outreach teams.Dave's priorities were God, family and others. He had a kind and gentle nature with a quick wit and dry sense of humor; he was generous with his time and resources, a blessing to everyone. He was a gifted gardener and skilled carpenter. He had a beautiful singing voice and later in his life joined the church choir.He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Ann, in 2007.Survivors include his children, Chad Weaver of Lubbock, Linda Weaver Gleason of Arlington and her two children, Clayton and Beth; a brother, Guy Weaver and his wife Jan of Arlington; a sister-in-law, Judy Kay Cowan and her husband Jeff of Lubbock and their two children, Jeremy of Knoxville, TN and Josh of Atlanta, GA.A funeral service will be at 2:00 p.m., Monday, November 30, 2020 at Sanders Memorial Chapel with Reverend D.L. Lowrie officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Sanders Funeral Home, 1420 Main Street, Lubbock, TX 79401.Memorials may be made to Word of Hope Prison Ministry, P.O. Box 93490, Lubbock, Texas 79793.