Garland H. Cannon Jr.
December 5, 1924 - April 25, 2020

Celebration of Life Service for "The Original Indiana Jones", Dr. Garland H. Cannon Jr., will take place at 12 Noon on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at College Station City Cemetery, 2530 South Texas Avenue, College Station, Texas 77840.

Friends and family of Dr. Garland Cannon are invited to gather at the graveside for a committal service. Immediately following, an outdoor reception, hosted by Dr. Cannon's daughter, Liz Jacobson, will be held at Callaway-Jones Funeral Center, 3001 S. College Avenue, Bryan, Texas 77801.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Aggieland Humane Society are encouraged. The online link to the donation form is https://aggielandhumane.org/donate-o2012/make-a-donation/

Masks are required and social distancing is encouraged.

Express condolences and share memories with the family at CallawayJones.com

Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle from Nov. 29 to Dec. 6, 2020.
