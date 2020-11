Ora Laventice CreeksJan. 15, 1978 - Nov. 20, 2020Funeral services for Ora L. Creeks of Navasota, Texas will be held at 12 noon on Saturday, November 28, in the parking lot of True Vine Baptist Church, 1005 Noland St., Navasota with burial following in Coax Berry Cemetery in Anderson.Arrangements are entrusted to Lewis Funeral Home and Chapel, 509 S. Baylor in Brenham.