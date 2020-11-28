Dorothy Lucille Listi
April 28, 1931 - November 24, 2020
Dorothy Lucille Listi passed away peacefully on November 24, 2020 in Bryan, Texas at the age of 89. There will be a viewing on Monday, November 30, 2020 from 10:00 am - 12:00 pm at Memorial Funeral Chapel, 1515 S. College Ave, Bryan, TX 77802. Graveside services will be held at Mount Calvary Cemetery, 2811 Old Kurten Road, Bryan, TX 77803 on Monday, November 30, 2020, at 1:30 pm with burial to follow. Family requests that guests adhere to wearing masks and social distancing while at the funeral home and at the cemetery.
Dorothy was born on April 28, 1931 to Luke Listi and Rose (Cotropia) Listi in Houston, Texas. She attended Lamar High School graduating in 1948. She then moved to the Bryan/College Station area where she lived the majority of her life. Dorothy loved to cook, quilt and do needle work but most of all, she loved children.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and her son, Jon.
Dorothy is survived by her son, Danny Scamardo and wife Sharon; daughter, Diane Rogers and husband Steve; son, Dennis Scamardo and wife Anne; son, James Scamardo and wife Jennifer; and daughter-in-law, Julie Scamardo.
She is also survived by ten grandchildren; Danny and Sharon's children, Sam Scamardo, Dorothy Christensen, and Andrea Wentrcek; Dennis and Anne's children, Peter Scamardo and Michael Scamardo; James and Jennifer's children, Jamie Scamardo, Jenna Scamardo, and Jordan Scamardo; and Jon and Julie's children, Jonathan Scamardo and Jason Scamardo.
In addition, Dorothy is survived by nine great-grandchildren; Danny and Sharon's grandchildren, Violet Scamardo, Luke Scamardo, Rex Christensen, Maggie Christensen, Charlie Christensen, Tate Stegall, and Wyatt Stegall; and Dennis and Anne's grandchildren, Luke Scamardo and Zach Scamardo.
The family wishes to thank the staff at the Crestview Retirement Community for the wonderful care, support, and love they gave to Dorothy during her residency there.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Crestview Retirement Community Employee Appreciation Fund at 2505 Villa Maria Road, Bryan, TX 77802.
.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Nov. 28, 2020.