Lawrence (Larry) Fred Huet, aka Pop, 96 of College Station Texas passed away November 26, 2020 peacefully at home.



Larry was born in McCook Nebraska October 3, 1924 to Otto and Bessie Huet. At 17 years of age, Larry joined the Navy on December 31, 1942. After Boot Camp, he was assigned to USS Bunker Hill and then rode aboard the USS Flint where he fought in the Pacific against the Japanese in World War II.



After the war, Larry returned home to marry the love of his life, Geneva Huntwork. They were married on November 1, 1945 until her death on September 18, 2010. Larry soon started working in retail at Montgomery Wards in Denver Colorado. Larry and Geneva had their first son, Gary Eugene Huet on June 13, 1949. From there, the family moved to Oklahoma, where Larry went to work for the retail giant of that time, TG&Y. Soon after, they welcomed their second son Robert Fred Huet on January 31, 1953. Larry and the family made their way to Houston Texas where he was made Supervisor of 18 TG&Y stores in the Houston area. Larry retired from TG&Y after 28 years. Larry and Geneva got into real estate where they were very successful. In the late 1980's, Larry and Geneva decided for a change and moved from Houston to Normangee Texas. During that time, Larry and Geneva continued their Real Estate business. Larry enjoyed the country very much and was elected Mayor of Normangee in 2002. Larry and Geneva moved to College Station Texas in the 2005.



Larry loved his retirement years and being close to his family. He was very active with the Veteran's Affairs and even wrote a book (From Hard Times To Good Times) about his life. Larry was truly apart of the "Greatest Generation" ever. Larry was a life long member of the Methodist Church and he loved the Lord.



Larry is preceded in death by his wife Geneva Huet of 64 years and his son Gary Eugene Huet. He is survived by his son Robert Fred Huet and wife Eva Huet of College Station Texas. Grandchildren, Clayton Huet of College Station Texas, Terri Mucker of San Antonio Texas, Kristen Moffitt of Boston Mass., Annette Isabelle of Colorado, Sean Mangum of Colorado. Great Grandchildren, Tori Huet, Dalton Rowe, Kaitlyn Rowe, Avery Huet, Audrey Mucker, Katy Mucker, and many other extended family and long life friends.



Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Nov. 29, 2020.