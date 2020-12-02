Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
4 Entries
So sad to hear about Wynon. She was a very special lady .. so caring and kind! She always kept track of my dad when he was living at the manor. I always enjoyed visiting with Wynon and hearing her stories . She will be truly missed.
Pam Malone
December 1, 2020
My deepest condolences to the family. She was one in a million. I will miss her friendship always. Will miss our chats & moments together. I will always carry a piece of her in my heart. More than a resident she was my friend. My friend for about almost 8 years . I was so blessed to have her in my life.
Lidia Saucedo
December 1, 2020
Wynon was such a giving and loving wife, mother, and friend. We have all been blessed by her life.
Bob Beams
November 30, 2020
John and family, sending you my sincere condolences on the loss of your sweet mom. I saw her at The Manor some months ago. I was there to help serve at a monthly birthday party that my church sponsored. She walked in and we were both so glad to see each other. We met playing bridge years earlier. I loved her for all the reasons listed in her obit. May she rest in Gods Peace!