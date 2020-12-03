LTC (Ret) Donald McCall Shelby
January 19, 1935 - November 26, 2020
Donald McCall Shelby of Bryan, Texas, passed away at his home on Thanksgiving Day, November 26, 2020 at the age of 85. Don, a fifth-generation Texan, was born on January 19, 1935 in San Antonio, Texas to McDalton and Frances (née Campbell) Shelby. He was the oldest of four children. His father's work as a highway engineer took the family all over Texas before settling in Austin. While attending Austin High School, he played football, joined the Army Reserve, earned his Eagle Scout and was a page in the Texas State Senate. While in high school he also worked with the University of Texas ROTC department. After graduation, Don attended the University of Texas, studying anthropology and geology. During summers, he had internships in the Louisiana swamps and on the Indian reservations of Utah.
Don's sparkling blue eyes and easy smile caught the eye of Mary Louise Whiffen. After a brief courtship and yellow roses, Don and Marylou were married by Rev. William Oxley on May 26th, 1957. It was the first wedding Rev. Oxley officiated. Reverend Oxley and the Shelby's would remain life-long friends. Don and Marylou's first child, David, was born in Austin on April 1, 1958.
Don graduated from the University of Texas as a Distinguished Military Graduate. He was commissioned as an Artillery Officer in the United States Army and began his 22 years of service at the Officers Basic Course in Fort Sill, Oklahoma and Fort Bliss, Texas. After OBC, he was assigned as a gun platoon leader at Fort Davis in the Panama Canal Zone where their first daughter, Denise, was born. After branch transferring to the Quartermaster Corps, he was assigned to Caribbean Command at Corozal in the Canal Zone where he attended Jungle Warfare School. He was then assigned to the Penn State University ROTC program where he served as the assistant professor of military science. While there, Don was promoted to Captain and his youngest children Devin and Dana were born. In 1965 he attended the Quartermaster Career Officers Course in Fort Lee, Virginia, before being assigned as an advisor to the Vietnamese Logistical System in Saigon, Republic of Vietnam. While serving in this capacity, Don exhibited the traits which made him so beloved throughout his life: observing what appears to be a hopeless situation and through ingenuity and perseverance, solving the need and in the process creating something special. In this case, he saw Vietnamese families struggling to provide education for their children in the midst of a devastating war. With a borrowed 2 ½ ton truck, some luck, and a lot of nerve, Don managed to rescue thousands of books and school supplies from a forgotten warehouse and deliver them to dozens of locations across the war-torn country. His efforts were recognized by the US State Department and he was offered a job with them. He ultimately remained with the Army.
Upon returning stateside, he was assigned to the DoD Personnel Support Center in Philadelphia where he served as the Chief of Operations Data Systems Division and later as a Contracting Officer for the US Department of Defense. In 1969 Don was assigned to the USARV at Long Bihn, Republic of Vietnam where he served in the Data Systems Division and the Chief of Plans and Policy Division. After his second tour in Vietnam, he was assigned to the Fourth Armored Division, Nuremberg, Germany where he served as the ADSO for the Division, the Assistant Inspector General, and the Commanding Officer of the 240th S&S Company. Somehow Don managed to find the time to be a Boy Scout Leader and take his family to castles, museums and festivals across Germany. Returning stateside, he was assigned to Readiness Region VI in Fort Knox, Kentucky and finally to the 420th Engineer Brigade in Bryan, Texas. There he served as the Topographic Officer, taking part in a map redistribution study team in Germany. He retired from active duty in November 1979. Don was awarded the Bronze Star with Oak Leaf Cluster, Meritorious Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal with Oak Leaf Cluster, Joint Service Commendation Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Cross of Gallantry with Palm and many others including a Presidential Unit Citation, a Meritorious Unit Commendation and three medals from the Republic of Vietnam. Everywhere he was stationed Don forged deep friendships, many lifelong. His disarming smile and genuine warmth melted any would-be barriers. He had a special place in his heart for local nationals in Panama, Vietnam and Germany.
After retiring from active duty Don served as the Commandant of Allen Academy in Bryan and as the Senior Army Instructor at McAllen High School in Rio Grande Valley. Over the course of sixteen years at McAllen High School, he took particular satisfaction in assisting bright students from challenging financial and social situations in furthering their education at the collegiate level, particularly at Texas A&M University. He was also active in his community and taught Sunday school at his church.
Don had a life-long passion for restoring automobiles. It was hard for him to pass by a car rusting away in a field or sitting in a barn. He adopted over four hundred of these "needy" cars over the years, taking deep pleasure in returning them to their former glory. He had a similar gift with antique furniture; collecting and restoring dozens of pieces from around the world.
Don is survived by Mary Louise, his wife of 63 years, his brother, Robert Shelby, sister Judy Edwards, children David Shelby, Denise Gilmore, Devin Shelby and Dana Bruns, eleven grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and twelve nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Lilas Kinch. He adored them all.
Special thanks to the many friends and family who helped care for Don and Mary Louise during his final days. You are angels. Also special thanks to Texas Home Health Hospice and Dignity Memorial for their compassion and understanding.
Services for Don will be held at St. Thomas Episcopal Church in College Station on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 3pm. Visitation will be from 1:30pm – 2:30pm.
Military Services will be held at 1:15pm Tuesday, December 8th at Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio, where he will be laid to rest. Friends and family are welcome at this service. Please contact Erin at Memorial Funeral Chapel for directions to the cemetery and information for participating in this service.
In lieu of flowers please consider donations to the St. Thomas Episcopal Church children or youth programs or to a charity of your choice
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Dec. 3, 2020.