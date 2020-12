Charlotte Yvonne Glidewell



Charlotte Yvonne Glidewell, 67, of San Antonio, passed away Wednesday, December 23, 2020. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, December 5, at House Cemetery in Edge. Services are entrusted to Jones-Washington Mortuary of Bryan.



Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Dec. 3, 2020.