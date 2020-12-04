Kathy Hill Kmiec



November 13, 1952 - November 28, 2020



Kathy Kmiec, 68, of Bryan, Texas passed away on Saturday, November 28th.



Kathy was born on November 13, 1952 in Hearne, Texas to Van Edward and Pauline Hill. She was the youngest and only daughter of five siblings. Kathy graduated from Hearne High School in 1971 and was a retired caregiver. She had a big love for God, her family, Buck Owens, and her three small dachshunds: Molly, Cherry, and Sweetie.



Kathy was preceded in death by her parents and three of her brothers: Roy, Norman, and Ray Hill.



She will be greatly missed by her husband, Ted Kmiec; son, Richard Kmiec; daughter and son-in-law, Lisa and Tony Palmisano; son and daughter-in-law, Keenan and Chelsea Kmiec; her two grandchildren, Anthony and Kylee Palmisano; her brother and sister-in-law, Howard and Lena Hill; along with many nieces and nephews.



Due to the rising numbers in COVID, the family has decided not to gather in her name at this time. Kathy had a great love for her fur babies and has rescued many animals throughout the years. We know she would be delighted if you would make a small donation in her name to the animal shelter of your choice.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Dec. 4, 2020.