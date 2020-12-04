Marvin "Bubba" Ball, Jr.
Sept. 15, 1950 - Nov. 30, 2020
On Monday November 30th, 2020, Marvin Louis Ball, Jr., 70, passed away in Bryan. Marvin was born in Floresville, Texas on September 15, 1950, to Marvin L. Ball, Sr. and May D. Ball, both of whom precede him in death.
Services officiated by Certified Celebrant Dawn Lee Wakefield will be 10:00 am Friday December 4, 2020, at Callaway-Jones Funeral and Cremation Center. Burial will follow immediately after at Willowhole Cemetery in North Zulch, Texas.
In his career, Marvin, better known as Bubba, was a skilled mechanic who worked on anything that needed repair; for over ten years he was a welder for Gooseneck Trailers.
In addition to his parents, Bubba was also preceded in death by his wife, Toni L. Darby, and two sons, Billy W. Ball, and Marvin Ball, III.
Survivors include son and daughter-in-law, Cory and Cathy Ball; his ex-wife, Marie Hurley, mother of his three children; and six grandchildren—Colby Ball, Conner Ball, Cheyenne Ball, Cory Ball, Jr., Kyle Soler, and Chayla Ball and her fiancé, Brian Ray.
Callaway-Jones Funeral Cremation Centers are handling all arrangements; flowers can be delivered to the funeral home and condolences left online at CallawayJones.com
.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Dec. 4, 2020.