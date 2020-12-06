Margaret Ann Halbrooks Young
September 8, 1932 - November 29, 2020
Margaret Ann Halbrooks Young, 88, of Bryan, went to be with her Lord and Savior on November 29, 2020. She died peacefully surrounded by her family and being escorted by songs of praise. She was born on September 8, 1932, in Bryan, Texas, to W.E. "Shorty" and Myrtle Halbrooks. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 66 years, George Donald Young; her parents W.E. and Myrtle Halbrooks of Bryan; her in-laws, Don and Nell Young of Bryan; her brother Norman Halbrooks of Tyler; her brother-in-laws Alfred Nichols of Bryan, Robert Wimpee of Kennedy, and Tom Tope of Kerrville; great granddaughter Alaythia Joy Davis, and numerous other relatives.
She was born and raised in Bryan, graduated from SFA High School in 1950, and attended Baylor University. Throughout her life, music was an inspiration, especially the old hymns of faith that she would sing with her grandfather Halbrooks on Sunday afternoons at the Brazos Courthouse square. She spent her later years as a volunteer for the Med in College Station, where she served for 19 years. She was a devoted member of Central Baptist Church in Bryan (now known as Central) where she served in the preschool department for almost 50 years, was well known and loved for her notes of encouragement to others, and spent 16 years of dedicated service in the church administrative office. Her grandfather, RJ Halbrooks, was a charter member of the church she loved so well.
She led a blessed and thankful life full of adventure as she traveled the world with her cherished husband Don during his 20 plus years of military service. Margaret always found an opportunity to serve Christ and testify to her belief by working with children, singing in choirs, opening her home to those in need, sewing, and crocheting for others. She was known as "Tutu" to those she cherished, a name given to her by her years living in Hawaii. She loved cooking for her family and others and was known for her bountiful meals that kept her 6 children fed while they participated in competitive swimming and surfing. She was involved with church mission work by actively participating in church plants and supporting missions worldwide, including Beach Reach, Harbor Network, Founders Ministries, Young Life and The International Mission Board.
Left behind to cherish her memory are her 6 children and their spouses, Buddy Young(Susan) of Canyon,Texas; David Young(Lisa) of Ridgway,Colorado; Jane Crouse(Marlin) of Bryan, Texas; Donna Ascol(Tom) of Cape Coral, Florida; Henry Young(Sherilan) of Bryan, Texas, and Ruth Goehl(Thomas) of College Station, Texas; 18 grandchildren and their spouses; 30 great-grandchildren; sister, Audrey Wimpee Tope, of Kennedy, Texas; sister-in-laws Carolyn Halbrooks Bain of Tyler, Texas; Della Nichols of Bryan, Texas; brother and sister-in-law, Charles and Kathy Young of College Station, Texas; numerous nieces and nephews; and many loving and loyal friends.
The family thanks each of you who have helped her on her earthly journey and gives thanks and praise to God that her life was a testimony of her abundant faith in Christ.
Her life was cut short, in part due to the pandemic and as such no memorial service will be held. Her family will meet at a private memorial in the future to honor her life of service and to share songs and stories of her abundant and wonderful life.
A memorial fund, The Margaret & Don Young Harvest Fund is being established to honor their life of service, with the purpose of "Enabling the called to Go". Taken from Luke10:2, "The harvest is plentiful, but the laborers are few. Therefore pray earnestly to the Lord of the harvest to send out laborers into His harvest."
Those wishing to remember her in practical ways are encouraged to help someone today with a kind word, hug, note, phone call or a visit.
Her final thoughts are borrowed from Ruth Bell Graham's tombstone, "End of construction; thank you for your patience."
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Dec. 6, 2020.