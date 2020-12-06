Roxy Ann Pike
September 5, 1940 - October 22, 2020
Roxy Ann Pike, 80, passed away peacefully on October 22, 2020, in Dallas, Texas. She was born September 5, 1940, in Hot Springs, Arkansas, to Roscoe and Anna Mae Peters. She married her high school sweetheart Leonard Maxwell Pike, August 29, 1959. He preceded her in death in 2019.Roxy graduated in 1958 from Lakeside High School in Hot Springs, Arkansas. She continued her education at Southern State College, earning a Bachelor's degree in Home Economics from the University of Arkansas. Leonard and Roxy moved to Lansing, Michigan, where she earned a Master's Degree in Fine Art at Michigan State University.
Then they moved to Bryan/College Station, Texas, planting roots and becoming life-long Aggies. Roxy and Leonard were proud to call Texas their home. She loved watching Aggie Football and cheered them on every Saturday game day. Roxy's career at Texas A&M University began with the Texas Agricultural Extension Service in the Department of Family and Consumer Sciences as a Fabric and Textile Specialist, and later as a Communications Specialist in graphic design for the Department of Agricultural Communications. For many years, Roxy taught adult watercolor and oil painting and ran Cat Tracks and Snail Trails, a needlepoint company specializing in original designs. She was also instrumental at home, behind the scenes, during Dr. Pike's career in The Department of Horticulture as the developer of the Texas 1015 Onion and the Maroon Carrot, among other vegetable varieties.
Roxy was a true artist accomplished in many media. Landscape paintings in oil and acrylics, still life watercolors, and competition quilting with original designs were just a few. She was an avid quilter, painter and also enjoyed teaching others how to develop their talents. Helping people achieve their goals was as fulfilling to her as it was to them.
Roxy is survived by her daughter, Le Ann Dakake; and her son, Gary Pike, known as "GranRox"; in addition to her 11 grandchildren and one great-granddaughter. She is preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, Leonard M. Pike.
Roxy was a strong follower of Christ and a dedicated Christian. She lent her ear to many people when they needed a friend while offering advice and wisdom. However, her kindness and generosity reached far beyond those she encountered and will continue long beyond her death. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Be Love! Orphan Outreach Missions, Inc., (BLOOM). www.bloomworldwide.org
. Roxy was instrumental in assisting her daughter in founding this non-profit organization that helps orphaned children from various countries worldwide.
A Celebration of Life will be planned in the spring, in College Station, at the Aggie Field of Honor Cemetery, where their children will place Roxy's and Leonard's ashes together.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Dec. 6, 2020.