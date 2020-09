Dr. William A. Bilsing, II



Dr. William A. Bilsing, II, of Normangee, passed away Tuesday, September 15, 2020. Visitation will be 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, September 25, at Cozart Funeral Home in Normangee. Services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, September 26, at the Normangee High School Gymnasium.



Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Sep. 22, 2020.