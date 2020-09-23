My heart breaks from the loss of Aunt Camella. Her devotion to God, family, and the love of the church has truly set her place in heaven. She is reunited with Uncle Pete, her Mama, and all who have departed before her. May she rest in eternal peace in the arms of our Heavenly Father. My thoughts and prayers are with Luke, Joe, Marilyn, and Robert.

Francine and Stephen Haas September 23, 2020