Linda Sue RestivoApril 26, 1951 - September 18, 2020Linda Sue Restivo, 69, passed away on September 18, 2020 in Carrollton, TX.Linda was born April 26, 1951 in Bryan, TX, to Samuel and Nadine Restivo.She graduated in 1969 from Stephen F. Austin High School in Bryan, TX, where she was named FFA sweetheart, was a cheerleader and a member of the Shy'Anne drill team. She continued her studies at Blinn College and Houston Community College in general studies and real estate.Linda was a real estate broker for many years, worked in the cruise industry, and she worked at Southwest Airlines. She enjoyed traveling the world, with recent trips to the Holy Land, a Rhine river cruise, and visiting her grandparents' ancestral home in Sicily.Linda was a devout Catholic and knew of her eternal reward in heaven. She loved participating in the many church ministries and activities. She took great pride in being a part of a big Italian family with 10 brothers and sisters, and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.Linda always looked forward to the holidays and big family gatherings. More importantly, Linda was a loving sister, aunt, Godmother, Mother and "Nona". She spent all her free time with her son, daughter-in-law and grandson in Dallas, TX.Linda was preceded in death by her parents Samuel and Nadine Restivo, brother, James Restivo, sister, Karen Restivo Pruitt and sister-in-law, Lena Fazzino Restivo.She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Robert and Amber Cowart, grandson, Conor Cowart, brothers and sisters, Sam and Karen Restivo, Johnny and Virginia Restivo, Mark and Shirley Restivo, Charles and Kristina Restivo, Anna and Doug Springer, Cindy and Dave Stokes, Philip and Darla Restivo, Robert and Amy Restivo, and Norman Pruitt (Karen). Additionally, there are numerous nephews, nieces and cousins.Visitation will be held Sunday, September 27, 2020 from 4:00-6:00pm with a Rosary recited at 6:00pm at Memorial Funeral Chapel Bryan. A Funeral Mass will be held 10:00am Monday, September 28, 2020 at St. Anthony Catholic Church with burial to follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the St. Anthony Catholic Church, Altar Society, in her name.