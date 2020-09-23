Menu
Joe Gose Sarate
1952 - 2020
BORN
1952
DIED
2020
Joe Gose Sarate

March 18, 1952 - September 6, 2020

Joe was born on March 18, 1952 to Maria "Angelita" and Genaro Sarate in Kyle, Tx. Joe is S.F.A. high school graduate in which he studied auto-body collision repairs. He continued his passion as a career for over 20 years. Joe married Erminia in Feb of 1974 at St Teresa Church. He was a volunteer for various groups within the community which include The Blue Bonnet Street Rodders, LULAC, CYM, and was a Eucharistic Minister. His interest included working on cars, trucks, dancing to Tejano/Oldies music, and spending time with his loved ones. Joe was a loving son, father, uncle, grandpa, and also godfather to many.

Proceeded his death were his parents, his brother Emilio, his sister Balbina. Survivors include his wife Erminia, son Joe Jr. and Michelle, daughter Audrey and Brandon, Son Antonio and Jovana, three grandchildren Micah, Jayda, Evelyn, numerous nieces and nephews. Also sisters Ecidra, Anselma, Nancy and brother Rudy.

Memorial Services will be Saturday Sept. 26th, 11am at St. Teresa Church in Bryan.

Express condolences at CallawayJones.com

Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
26
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
St. Teresa Church
, Bryan, Texas
Funeral services provided by:
Callaway-Jones Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
4 Entries
To Minnie and Family: Our Deepest Condolences from our immediate family. Both You and Joe have had a special place in our hearts, prayers and may God Bless you in this time of pain and sorrow... May Joe Rest In Eternal Peace
Robert & MaryJane Chavez
September 23, 2020
R I P class mate. Prayers for your loved ones.
Debbie Pegues Matthews
September 23, 2020
My Prayers and Condolences goes out to the Family. I remember Joe very well as we grew up together in the Brazos bottom. I say to the Family, Stay strong and gain your strength from the almighty God.
Freddie Hunter
September 23, 2020
Thoughts and prayers. Joe was a classmate through the years, R.I.P.
Delores SanAngelo Johnson
September 23, 2020