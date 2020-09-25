Menu
Search
Menu
The Bryan-College Station Eagle
The Bryan-College Station Eagle HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Petra Ramos
1945 - 2020
BORN
1945
DIED
2020
Petra Ramos

January 18, 1945 - September 22, 2020

Petra Ramos, 75, of Bryan, passed away on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, in Bryan. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 pm, Friday, September 25, 2020 at the funeral center. Funeral Service will be at 2 pm, Saturday, September 26, 2020, at Cavitt Church of Christ, 3200 Cavitt Avenue, Bryan. Lunch will be provided at 12 noon in the church Fellowship Hall. Interment will be Tuesday, September 29, 2020, in Highland Memorial Cemetery, in Stamford, Texas. Services are in the care of Callaway-Jones Funeral and Cremation Centers, Bryan-College Station.

Petra was born in Meyersville, Texas, to Jose and Mary Johnson Ramos on January 18, 1945. She was one of seven children born to her parents. She and her family moved throughout the State of Texas finally calling Bryan home. She will be laid to rest in Stamford, Texas alongside her family. Petra Was always in up-lifting spirits. She gave her life to Christ years ago. She was a devoted Christian who attended church regularly. She was a unique mother who loved sharing her faith with her family and friends. We will all miss her hand-made flour tortillas and refried beans! She loved sewing, visiting friends, and was very artistic. She will be greatly missed by all.

Her parents and husband, Marcelino Gutierrez; her granddaughter, Celia Dominguez; all precede her in death.

She is survived by her sons and daughters, Irene and husband Alfred Lopez, Jesse and wife Sandra Gutierrez, Rosemary and husband Arturo Quintero, Betty Jo Gutierrez, and Ray and wife Stacy Gutierrez; her two brothers, Jesse Ramos, and Sylvester and wife Lulu Ramos; her nineteen grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren and other relatives.

Express condolences at CallawayJones.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
25
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Callaway-Jones Funeral Home
3001 South College, Bryan, TX 77801
Sep
26
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Cavitt Church of Christ
3200 Cavitt Avenue, Bryan, Texas
Funeral services provided by:
Callaway-Jones Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.