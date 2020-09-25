James Faust
January 24, 1949 - September 23, 2020
James Michael (Mike) Faust of Frenstat, Texas formerly of College Station, Texas passed away on September 23, 2020 at the age of 71 after a hard-fought battle of Lewy Body Dementia/Parkinson's Disease. Graveside services will be at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Evangelical United Church of Christ Birch Cemetery, with Pastor Darrin Holub officiating. Visitation will be 12:00 to 7:00 p.m., Friday, September 25, 2020 at Strickland Funeral Home in Caldwell.
Please be aware that we will continue to practice social distancing during this time. If you are high-risk, please consider staying home. Masks are required.
Mike was born at his home in Deanville, Texas on January 24th, 1949 to Albert and Evelyn Faust.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Linda, his loving children, Brian and wife Rhonda, Grant and wife Crystal; brother, Albert David and wife Debra; sisters, Kathy Grubbs and husband James, Bridgette Alford and husband Bradley and also the proud Gramps to three grandsons, Layne, Gauge, and Chase.
Mike was predeceased by his parents; brother, Travis Faust; adoring granddaughter, Piper Faust; in-laws, Milton and Lucille Koehler and sister-in-law, Renea Macik. He is fondly remembered by nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
He was a gentle man, and never met a stranger. He loved to tell stories of his time in the Army, and his experiences of serving his country in the Vietnam War.
On June 8, 1968 at the young age of 19, Mike married his sweetie Linda Koehler who was only 18. It was a wonderful 52 years of life spent raising a family and always being side by side supporting and loving each other.
Mike was passionate and proud of his sons and grandchildren and enjoyed fishing and hunting with them and going to all their sporting events. His heart was broken when his granddaughter Piper joined other family members in heaven after a rodeo accident. His most important role in life was to be a loving and supportive Daddy and Gramps.
Mike retired from Texas A&M University in 2007 and fulfilled a dream of moving to the country and living the "farm boy life" as he was raised. Mike would say – Life is short, make each day count, go fishing and hunting more, love your family and enjoy your friends. You will be missed greatly by your family, but we know you are at peace and we will see you again someday.
We love you Daddy, Gramps, My Mike and Sweetie.
Thanks to the care of Visiting Angels & Hospice Brazos Valley for all their support. Memorials would be greatly appreciated for Hospice Brazos Valley or to the Lyons Evangelical United Church of Christ.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Strickland Funeral Home of Caldwell. Please visit our website at www.stricklandfuneralhomes.com
to sign the online register.