Virgil Hartsfield
January 4, 1942 - September 19, 2020
Virgil Hartsfield, 78, of Bryan, passed away on September 19, 2020. A visitation will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020, from 5-8 pm, at Hillier of BRYAN. A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, September 27, 2020, at 11 am, at Hillier of Bryan.
Virgil was born in Bryan, Texas, on January 4, 1942, to John and Zula Hartsfield. He grew up in Bryan with his two siblings, Norman Ray and Vernon.
Even though they drove him crazy at times, Virgil often enjoyed the company of his friends and family. His favorite thing to do was to cook for them; often times sending them home with jars of preserves. When he was not with his family and friends, you could find him fishing, gardening, or sitting on the dock at the boathouse.
Virgil had a passion for painting. He had a true talent and was very proud of his work. While 170 feet in the air painting the A&M water tower, his helpers scaffold collapsed. Virgil stayed right there with his helper and talked him thru the whole incident; Virgil pulled him up, saving his life.
Virgil was a Baptist by faith and loved his church Bible study class. He was a loving father who taught his children two very important lessons in life; he told them they could do anything, and he taught them that no matter what you do-get your education.
Virgil is preceded in death by his wife, Rose Hartsfield who passed away in 2015.
Virgil leaves behind to cherish his memories his daughters, Cindy and her husband Jeff Fisher, Lori Hudkins, Nita and her husband Ralph Manning, Peggy and her husband Phiroz Boyce, and Tracy and her husband Billy Louviere; and his son, Michael Schultz and his wife Wanda.
