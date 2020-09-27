Lillian A. KruseJuly 25, 1924 - September 23, 2020Lillian A. Kruse, 96, passed away peacefully Wednesday, September 23rd at Hospice Brazos Valley Inpatient Facility.Rosary and Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2:30 pm Monday, September 28th at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Visitation will be one hour prior to service time. Interment will be at Mt. Calvary Cemetery.Lillian was born July 25, 1924 in Cameron, TX, the daughter of William Joseph and Bertha (Struhall) Michalka. Lillian married her husband, William Kruse in 1946 and moved to Nebraska. They and their young family moved to Bryan in December 1955. She was a devout and longtime member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and was the librarian for St. Joseph School for many years. Lillian loved playing dominos at the Senior Center, and enjoyed reading, crocheting and baking for her family. The majority of Lillian's life was spent raising her children and being a homemaker.Lillian is preceded in death by her parents; husband, William Kruse; two brothers, one sister; and two daughters, Susan Blevins and Margaret Finke.She is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, Peter Kruse, Paul and Judi Kruse, Robert and Sylvia Kruse; daughters and son-in-law, Mary Krause and Janice and Ravi Devulapalli. She is also survived by a sister, Frances Hopper; thirteen grandchildren, twenty-nine great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at St. Joseph Manor and Hospice Brazos Valley for the loving care they gave to Lillian.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the St. Joseph School library.