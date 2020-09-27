Samuel Anthony CorporaFebruary 7, 1948 - September 24, 2020Sam Corpora, 72, passed away on September 24, 2020 from the ravages of COVID-19.Sam was born in Marlin, Texas to Joseph and Sara Falco Corpora. He spent his childhood in Hearne where he rode his bike, played in Lost Creek, and fell in love with airplanes at his father's air strip.He graduated from St. Edwards High School in Austin, where he spent his last two years of school as a boarder. He met many dear friends at that time. Sam graduated from Southwest Texas State University in 1971. He then returned to home to manage Corpora Aerial Service for the next 49 years.Sam married his love Debra in 1974 they had just celebrated 46 years together. Matt arrived in 1977, and Cara in 1982. Sam had a deep love for his family and worked hard for his wife and children. His favorite times were spent doing activities with his family; Aggie football games with his son, Merle Haggard concerts with his daughter and bird watching with his wife. Many great days were spent in his Stearman biplane, and his Cessna 180. He also loved Airedales. We hope he is reunited with all the good dogs that left before he did. Nico, his Airedale, misses him so much.Sam and Debra bought a house in Rockport in 2004. Sam spent every available moment birding and fishing on the bay. He looked forward to full retirement in December. The eye of Hurricane Harvey went directly over their Rockport house and although downed trees and branches filled the yard, the inside of the house was perfect. Sam remarked "we are the luckiest people in the world", and he would never complain again. Our hearts break for the years stolen from him by the coronavirus. Sam always wore a mask and was occasionally jeered by non-mask wearers.Sam's laugh filled a room and he was blessed by an electric personality. Sam was a generous soul who always believed in giving people a hand up. Since his death, people have come forward to tell how Sam helped them. We ask that you engage in empathy as a way to remember Sam.Sam was preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Sara Corpora.Sam leaves behind his cherished wife, Debra Boswell Corpora; his loving children, Matt Corpora of Loveland, Colorado and Cara Corpora of College Station; his sisters, Audette Corpora Foyt, Priscilla Corpora Maltabes and husband John; a brother, Joe Corpora; brother-in-law, Edwin Boswell and his wife, Laura; nephews, Tray Boswell, Jason Boswell, and Joseph Foyt; a niece, Genie Humphries; and beautiful great-nieces and nephews.A visitation will be held from 1 to 6 p.m. Monday, September 28, at Memorial Funeral Home in Hearne followed by a Rosary. Masks will be required and provided. A funeral mass will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, September 29, at St Mary's Catholic Church in Hearne with graveside service to follow in the church cemetery.Memorials may be made to Habitat for Humanity, or the Aransas Bird and Nature Club in Rockport.