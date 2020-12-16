Menu
Adrian Rubio Treviño
1967 - 2020
BORN
1967
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Trevino-Smith Funeral Home
2610 South Texas Avenue
Bryan, TX
Adrian Rubio Treviño

August 30, 1967 - December 13, 2020

Adrian Rubio Treviño, 53, of Bryan, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 13, 2020. A public visitation will be held in the chapel at Treviño-Smith Funeral Home on Wednesday, December 16th from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Services will be held at 2:00 pm Thursday, December 17th at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bryan.

Adrian was born on August 30, 1967, in Hereford, Texas. He worked as a Forman for Union Pacific Railroad for most of his life.

He is preceded in death by his father, Francisco Treviño, and his sister, Tina Garcia Treviño.

Adrian is survived by his daughter, Valecia Williams; brothers Frank Rubio and his wife Sara, Luis Treviño, Jose Treviño and his wife Rita and Juan Ignacio Treviño and his wife Aracely.

Adrian was loved by many and will be deeply missed.

Please visit and sign our guestbook at TreviñoSmithFH.com.

Serving Your Family Is Our Family Business

Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Dec. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
16
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Trevino-Smith Funeral Home
2610 South Texas Avenue, Bryan, TX
Dec
17
Service
2:00p.m.
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Bryan, TX
5 Entries
My deepest condolences & prayers to all his family & many friends here at the Railroad. Adrian will be greatly missed.
Lupe Koch,RN
December 21, 2020
Deepest condolences and prayers to the family. I really enjoyed Adrian friendship while he was working in Parsons Ks. I was shocked to here the news of his passing.So full of life and his deep voice and laugh just so fitting for the railroad. Rest in peace my friend you will truly be missed.
Pete Carrillo
December 18, 2020
To the Family Treviño and Adrian´s many friends, Our deepest condolences and prayers to you. Adrian and I worked together for many years, and I remember when he first started working for the railroad. We traveled together to many parts of Texas & Louisiana. Adrian was well liked by all of the workers, everywhere he went along the Union Pacific Railroad System. "May God Welcome Adrian Into His Kingdom In Heaven"
Robert Chavez, Bryan and Mesquite, Texas
December 16, 2020
Prayers to the family. Trevino was a good person your going to be missed God speed my friend.
Karl Jimenez
December 15, 2020
Descansa en Paz amigo mio no es un adios si no un hasta pronto.
Rafael Andrade
December 15, 2020
