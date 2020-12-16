Adrian Rubio TreviñoAugust 30, 1967 - December 13, 2020Adrian Rubio Treviño, 53, of Bryan, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 13, 2020. A public visitation will be held in the chapel at Treviño-Smith Funeral Home on Wednesday, December 16th from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Services will be held at 2:00 pm Thursday, December 17th at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bryan.Adrian was born on August 30, 1967, in Hereford, Texas. He worked as a Forman for Union Pacific Railroad for most of his life.He is preceded in death by his father, Francisco Treviño, and his sister, Tina Garcia Treviño.Adrian is survived by his daughter, Valecia Williams; brothers Frank Rubio and his wife Sara, Luis Treviño, Jose Treviño and his wife Rita and Juan Ignacio Treviño and his wife Aracely.Adrian was loved by many and will be deeply missed.Please visit and sign our guestbook at TreviñoSmithFH.com.Serving Your Family Is Our Family Business