My deepest condolences & prayers to all his family & many friends here at the Railroad. Adrian will be greatly missed.
Lupe Koch,RN
December 21, 2020
Deepest condolences and prayers to the family. I really enjoyed Adrian friendship while he was working in Parsons Ks. I was shocked to here the news of his passing.So full of life and his deep voice and laugh just so fitting for the railroad. Rest in peace my friend you will truly be missed.
Pete Carrillo
December 18, 2020
To the Family Treviño and Adrian´s many friends, Our deepest condolences and prayers to you. Adrian and I worked together for many years, and I remember when he first started working for the railroad. We traveled together to many parts of Texas & Louisiana. Adrian was well liked by all of the workers, everywhere he went along the Union Pacific Railroad System.
"May God Welcome Adrian Into His Kingdom In Heaven"
Robert Chavez, Bryan and Mesquite, Texas
December 16, 2020
Prayers to the family. Trevino was a good person your going to be missed God speed my friend.
Karl Jimenez
December 15, 2020
Descansa en Paz amigo mio no es un adios si no un hasta pronto.