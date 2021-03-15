Alan Smith



March 23, 1941 - March 11, 2021



Alan Smith was born March 23, 1941, to Francis and Renold Smith of Alpena, South Dakota. He was their eldest son. He leaves behind his wife, Bette, of 57 years as well as a daughter Shannon and Son-in-law Brandon Arnold of Salt Lake City, Utah; and, a Son, Scott Alan Smith of Gulf Port, Mississippi. Also mourning their loss are granddaughters, Weather Smith of College Station, Texas, and Riley Arnold and Keegan Arnold of Salt Lake City. Preceding him in death are his parents as well as a brother, Ron Smith of Venetia, Pennsylvania. Surviving siblings are Carol Ann Norton of Renton, Washington, Donald Smith of Woonsocket, South Dakota, and David Smith of Sioux Falls, South Dakota.



Following high school graduation, Al left his home to attend college at Oregon State University in Corvallis, Oregon. He earned a BS in Business in 1964 and married Bette just a few days later in McMinnville, Oregon. He later attended the University of Utah earning a master's in engineering management. Not long after his graduation from Oregon State, the Army drafted him. He attended Officer's Candidate School for the Corps of Engineers and began a career that spanned 28 years rising from the rank of PVT to Colonel, retiring from Fort Bliss, Texas in 1992. During his military career Al and Bette lived in Germany twice and moved nearly every 3 years from one assignment to the next. Their family was a typical Army family loving the travel and making friends across the United States. Al was often recognized for high performance of duties, earning the Bronze Star for service in Viet Nam as well as the Legion of Merit award with two Oak Leaf Clusters and Army Commendation Awards.



His second career began in 1993 in College Station, Texas, with St. Joseph Regional Health Center. Al enjoyed living in "Aggieland" and was an avid supporter of Texas A & M. He enjoyed working for the Sisters of St. Francis and was a senior vice-president in charge of Operations. He oversaw the construction of several hospitals in the system. He retired from his second career in 2008.



Al and Bette traveled extensively in their Motorhome following his retirement. They also enjoyed traveling throughout Europe. During a trip through New Mexico, they fell in love with the Organ Mountains and decided to make Las Cruces their home. They attended San Albino Basilica in Old Mesilla, where his funeral will be held later this month.



Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Mar. 15, 2021.