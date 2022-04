Albert Wayne Finnie, Jr.



Albert Wayne Finnie, Jr., 22, of Navasota, passed away Friday, June 25, 2021. Visitation will be 4 p.m. Friday, July 2, at Lewis Funeral Home in Brenham. Services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 3, at St. Holland Missionary Baptist Church.



Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Jul. 2, 2021.