Albert L. Pfeiffer, Jr.
January 22, 1949 - September 1, 2021
Albert "Butch" L. Pfeiffer Jr., 72 of Bryan, passed away at his home in Bryan, TX on Wednesday, September 1st, 2021 after a battle with lung cancer.
Butch was born in Port Allegany, PA on January 22, 1949. After graduating from Francis T. Nicholls High School in New Orleans, LA in 1967, he served in both the US Navy and the US Army for a total of 15 years. Butch retired from Lockheed Martin Space Systems in New Orleans, LA in 2001 after 25 years of service as a Systems Mechanic at the Michoud Final Assembly Facility.
Butch was preceded in death by his parents, Albert L. Pfeiffer Sr. and Marian L. Myers and his brother-in-law Arthur Wetzel.
Butch is survived by his loving wife Margaret "Margie" Collins Pfeiffer, son Kirt Pfeiffer (Isabella Pfeiffer), daughter Jeni Pfeiffer Dufau (Rick Dufau) and granddaughter Allison, daughter Kimberly Pfeiffer Cormier (Tabatha Cormier), son Christopher J. Pfeiffer, stepdaughter Raschelle Black (Ben Black), stepson Russell White (Jessica White) and grandchildren Ernie and Savannah, and stepdaughter Nicole White (Andres Velasquez) and granddaughter Aubree Jarosz. He is also survived by his sisters, Linda Pfeiffer Wetzel, Deborah "Debbie" Pfeiffer Stagg (Russell Stagg), his Godson Josh Stagg and numerous nieces and nephews.
A graveside service with military honors will be held Friday, September 24, 2021 at 10:00 AM at Bryan City Cemetery; officiating service is Charlie Buckley. Cremation services are in the care of Memorial Funeral Chapel, Bryan.
Donations can be made in Butch's honor to the American Cancer Society
