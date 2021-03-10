Menu
Alfred Macias Jr.
1971 - 2021
BORN
1971
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Callaway-Jones Funeral Home & Crematory - Bryan
3001 S College Ave
Bryan, TX
Alfred Macias, Jr.

Alfred Macias, Jr., 49, of College Station, passed away Saturday, March 6, 2021. Services are in care of Callaway-Jones Funeral and Cremation Centers.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Mar. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
11
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Callaway-Jones Funeral Home & Crematory - Bryan
3001 S College Ave, Bryan, TX
Mar
11
Service
6:00p.m.
Callaway-Jones Funeral Home & Crematory - Bryan
3001 S College Ave, Bryan, TX
Mar
12
Celebration of Life
10:00a.m.
Skybreak Church in College Station
TX
Funeral services provided by:
Callaway-Jones Funeral Home & Crematory - Bryan

May God guide you through this period of grief and help to lead you to some peace. Your husband will never be forgotten. Please accept my condolences.
Myra Herrera Gott
March 13, 2021
My prayers and thoughts are with the family during this time of loss. May God give you peace that surpasses all understanding. BHS class of '91
Rod (Roddy) McGarthy
March 13, 2021
My prayers are with you all. God give you strength.
Frances Juarez
March 10, 2021
Condolences to the family of this fine young man. Our family will remember him as kind, courteous and always professional in his business. Our prayer is for peace and comfort to his loved ones during this difficult time
Carol McFaddin
March 10, 2021
