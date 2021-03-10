Sponsored by Callaway-Jones Funeral Home & Crematory - Bryan.
4 Entries
May God guide you through this period of grief and help to lead you to some peace. Your husband will never be forgotten. Please accept my condolences.
Myra Herrera Gott
March 13, 2021
My prayers and thoughts are with the family during this time of loss.
May God give you peace that surpasses all understanding.
BHS class of '91
Rod (Roddy) McGarthy
March 13, 2021
My prayers are with you all.
God give you strength.
Frances Juarez
March 10, 2021
Condolences to the family of this fine young man. Our family will remember him as kind, courteous and always professional in his business. Our prayer is for peace and comfort to his loved ones during this difficult time