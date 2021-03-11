Alfred Macias Jr.
May 7, 1971 - March 6, 2021
Alfred Macias Jr. of College Station, Texas, went to be with his Lord and Savior on March 6, 2021. He passed away peacefully at Nexus Acute Hospital in Shenandoah, TX. Services are in the care of Callaway-Jones in Bryan. Visitation will be on Thursday, March 11, 2021, from 4-7 p.m. with a time of sharing beginning at 6 p.m. led by special friend and mentor Jonathan Poe whom Al lovingly referred to as "Johnny." Family and friends are invited to a Celebration of Life Service on Friday, March 12, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Skybreak Church in College Station, TX, with Pastor Danny Green officiating. Burial will follow at Bryan City Cemetery in Bryan, TX.
Alfred (Al) was born in Bryan, TX on May 7, 1971 to parents Olga and Alfred Macias Sr. Since childhood, he loved sports and playing baseball. As a boy, he also loved playing outdoors with his siblings Nikki and Frankie and many neighborhood friends. His parents called him "Mijo" which became a nickname for many friends and family. While in school, he participated in many extracurricular activities including band. He was a 1989 graduate of Bryan High School and attended Blinn Junior College. He loved his class of '89 and never missed a class reunion.
In May 1995, Al met the love of his life Linda Vittonel. They married on July 7, 2001. Al adored his wife whom he called his "Buny." He often told others of his love and affection for her. They loved spending time together whether it be going to dinner, movies, or traveling the world. They made many beautiful memories that they will always cherish. Attending Aggie, Rockets, and Astros games together and other sporting events was also a favorite pastime. Al was a caring and loving husband and was deeply loved by his wife. When his health began to decline, she never left his side. On December 23, 1997, Al was blessed with a beautiful daughter, Gabriella Oren whom he loved dearly. He was so ecstatic when his first granddaughter, Alayna Grace Rapalo was born on August 30, 2020.
Al had an extremely strong work ethic. He was owner of Ace Termite and Insect Services and worked in the pest control business for 30 years (the majority of those years working with his family in their family owned business). Al was a great people person. He loved his customers like family and was always willing to go above and beyond for them. He had a huge heart and genuinely cared for everyone he met regardless of his or her status in life. His contagious laugh and smile could light up the room and many were blessed to call him friend.
Being an avid sports lover, he was a loyal Aggies, Rockets, Astros, and Cowboys fan. One of his favorite things to do was umpire and coach little league baseball and softball. His time spent on the diamond was one of his most cherished memories. He loved umpiring games for the Lady Aggies, high school games, and coaching youth. In his earlier years, he was a proud coach of the Little League West team, the Phillies. He built a strong bond with those boys and many to this day see him as a great mentor and father figure. He also helped coach his nieces and nephews. One of his most enjoyed coaching experiences was coaching his niece Brittany's softball team in Snook for 4 years. He had a way of motivating and encouraging those he coached and made such an impact in their lives. Many have shared how he believed in them and encouraged them to give their best effort.
Singing and listening to music was also something he greatly enjoyed. He loved Keith Sweat and other R&B artists. He often joked that he was going to be a wedding singer or get the record deal. Music truly brought him joy especially most recently when facing health challenges.
Al was a member of Skybreak Church where he served on the hospitality team as a greeter. He always had a positive attitude and outlook on life even when things became challenging. His faith in God helped him persevere even during the most difficult of times.
He is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Armando and Lupe Macias Sr.; maternal grandmother, Pauline Cruz Martinez; paternal grandfather, Francisco Moreno Sr.; aunts, Lisa Macias, Virginia Moreno; uncles, Armando Macias Jr., Albert Macias; and beloved mother-in-law, Juanita Vittonel.
Survivors include his loving wife of 19 years, Linda Macias; daughter, Gabriella Oren and son-in-law, Abraham Rapalo; granddaughter, Alayna Grace Rapalo (his Amazing Grace). He is also survived by his parents, Alfred Sr. and Olga Macias; brother, Frankie Macias and wife Christi; sister, Nikki Brady and husband Darwin; special friend, "Sister" Estella Swaims, her husband Rick, and their children Joshua and Cheyenne Swaims; nephews, Clayton, Colton, and John Macias; Hunter Brady, Parker Brady and wife Karlie; great-nephew, Elijah; and great-niece, Emilia Kate Brady; father-in-law, Joe Vittonel; sisters-in-law, Jackie Arredondo (husband Paul), Caroline Bretherton (husband Carlos), and Sylvia Vittonel. His other special nieces and nephews include, Brittany Arredondo and fiancé Quenten Chapel and their daughters, Alexis and Arielle; Paul Arredondo; Alexandra Gomez and son Jayden; AJ Gomez and son Andre; Ashley Gomez; Samuel Gonzalez; and numerous other relatives and friends.
Pallbearers are his brother, son-in-law, and nephews.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Mar. 11, 2021.