Aline Frank
February 2, 1928 - March 6, 2021
Aline Montalbano Frank, passed away Saturday, March 6, 2021, at the age of 93. She was born on February 2, 1928, in Burleson County, Texas, to Anna and Jasper Montalbano.
Funeral service will be Wednesday, March 10, at 10:00 a.m., at Lone Oak Baptist Church, with Reverend Rudy Junek officiating. Visitation for Aline will be Tuesday, March 9, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., at Strickland Funeral Home in Somerville, Texas.
The family moved to Caldwell, TX, when Aline was five years old, and then to Houston, in 1941. It was there that she met and married the love of her life, Lonnie Maxwell Frank, in 1943.
They moved back to Burleson County in 1949, where they raised their three children, Linda, Carol and Lonnie Max. Aline worked as a beautician in Bryan. She also was a bookkeeper for the Soils Lab in the Agronomy Department of Texas A & M University.
After retirement she and Lonnie enjoyed traveling. They volunteered for several years with the Texas Baptist Men, building churches throughout Texas. They also helped build a Baptist encampment in Colorado. During those years Silverton, CO, was one of their favorite places to vacation. When one of the pianists at a restaurant saw them walking down the street, he would always start playing "The Yellow Rose of Texas".
Aline loved the Lord and truly had a servant's heart. She ministered to her family and friends in many ways. She was an excellent cook and used that gift to bless others. She baked literally thousands of cookies to share with youth groups, church, friends, and family. Her Italian heritage was exemplified in the many meals of spaghetti and meatballs that she served family and guests throughout the years.
Her outgoing personality, quick smile, and loyalty, endeared her to many. She was fun-loving, sweet, kind, generous, quick-witted, and a delightful person.
She will be missed by so many, and her memory will be treasured in our hearts.
Aline was preceded in death by her parents; two daughters, Linda Frank Neimann and Carol Frank Ehrhardt; a son, Lonnie Maxwell Frank, Jr.; an infant granddaughter, Rebecca Neimann; and a sister, Margaret Montalbano.
Survivors include her loving husband of 77 years, Lonnie M. Frank; grandchildren, Susan Smithhart (David) of Temple, TX; Keith Neimann (Charlene) of Lampasas, TX; Monty Neimann (Claudia) of Scroggins, TX; Calvin Gerke, Jr., M.D., of Tyler, TX; Mark Gerke (Sharon) of Charlotte, N.C.; and David Frank (Debra) of McKinney, TX. Also surviving are her 12 great-grandchildren, 12 great-great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be John Walker, Eli Saint, Jimmy Junek, Frank Brock, Jason Alexander, and Jeff French.
The family would like to thank Encompass Hospice Care for their outstanding care.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to, Encompass Hospice Care or charity of your choice
.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Mar. 10, 2021.